Don’t Contest 2020 Elections—Mzbel To Ex-President Mahama

Mzbel has asked former President John Dramani Mahama to have a second thought on his decision to contest for presidency in 2020 election.

According to the musician, she is not happy with the decision by the former president to stand as flag-bearer for NDC come 2020.

The “16 years” hit maker urged the former president not to contest the 2020 election and let the people in his government who sabotaged and betrayed him contest instead.

Her post read “Hmmm so soon people are already asking for you to return in 2020… ‘Medi3’ I’m really against that! I dont support it because I believe you should rise above the betrayal and pettiness of Ghanaian politics”

“You have been accepted by the international community as a spokesman for Africa. Daddy please don’t descend into the Ghanaian gutter. Let those who betrayed you come up with their flagbearer” she wrote.

The music icon shared the post on her Facebook account.

Read full message here: