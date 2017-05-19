Don’t Act As ‘Tin’ gods…Minister Warns MMDCEs

The MMDCEs in a photograph with the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has warned all confirmed Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Ashanti Region not to act like ‘tin’ gods and dictate to their constituents.

Mr Osei Mensah told the MMDCEs that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed them to serve their people in a modest, respectful and humble manner.

In this regard, he stressed that the presidency would not tolerate any acts of arrogance and disrespect from the MMDCEs, urging them to take note and act accordingly to stay out of trouble.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo expects the MMDCEs to emulate him by being humble at all times.

The Ashanti Regional Minister gave the warning when he swore in three confirmed MMDCEs at the Regional Coordinating Council in Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti Region.

They are Alidu Seidu, Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly; Yaw Danso, Bosome Freho District and Nana Osei Assibey Bonsu, Kwabre East District Assembly.

The Ashanti Regional Minister urged the MMDCEs to build an effective partnership with assembly members in their various assemblies to ensure the socio-economic development of the areas.

He also urged the MMDCEs to give respect to traditional leaders and opinion leaders in their communities, stressing that any acts of insubordination on the part of the MMDCEs would not be tolerated.

Hon. Osei Mensah asked the MMDCEs not to be greedy and vindictive against their perceived opponents, adding that total unity is paramount in the development of the areas.

The Ashanti Regional Minister also admonished the MMDCEs to develop a fruitful working relationship with media practitioners, stressing that journalists are key to Ghana’s forward march.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi