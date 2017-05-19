Dodze Youth congratulates new DCE

Ho, May 19, GNA – Dzodze Youth Club (DYC) has congratulated Mr. Anthony Avorgbedor, newly confirmed District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ketu North District.

In a statement signed by King Nobert Akpablie, Communications Director on Tuesday, the Club applauded the DCE’s nomination by President Nana Akufo Addo and his 100 per cent endorsement by the Assembly.

The statement said ‘you are a valuable and precious asset not only in politics but also in entrepreneurship, being an astute businessman. We were therefore not in any breath of surprise when the President nominated you.’

It said the Club was hopeful that the DCE would engage all stakeholders, especially the youth towards the growth and development of the District.

‘We are by this, committed to working with your outfit as a leading youth group in the District,’ it stated.

