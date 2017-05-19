Dobble lacked business acumen so they collapsed

Sound engineer and musician Daniel Owusu Agyapong, popularly known as Danny Beatz, says the lack of business insight caused the collapse of hiplife music duo, Dobble.

According to the engineer, who produced the duo’s current hit ‘Christy’, the artistes – made up of Enn Wai and Paa Kwesi – were not thinking business.

Read: After winning Most Popular Song, there is Dobble trouble

He added that, ego and arrogance also contributed to the ‘death’ of the talented duo.

“Ego, arrogance, misunderstanding and they weren’t thinking business. No matter what, you guys need to think business even if it’s about a woman or whatever you first need to think business because at the end of the day, you are doing business but that was [not] the case with Dobble,” he explained.

Danny said Paa Kwesi slammed him when he prompted him to do the right thing after they won ‘Most Popular Song of the Year’ at this year’s Ghana Music Awards.

“After the award, Paa Kwesi posted on Facebook praising himself as if he did the song alone and I commented on that but my comment did not go down well with him and he really bashed me through Whatsapp messages. I was just expecting him to give a shoutout to people who were behind the making of the song besides, King Shabo wrote 80% of the song,” he stated.