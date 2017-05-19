Contractor Blames STMA For Delay In The Reconstruction Of The Fijai-Effia-Nkwanta Road

The CEO of Asabea Engineering Works Mr. Ofori Larbi has asked the authorities of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly to as a matter of urgency relocate the haulage tracks on the Fijai by-pass road to Effia-Nkwanta regional hospital, Sekondi and its environs which is currently under re-construction to enable him(the contractor) complete the re-construction of the all-important road.

Mr. Ofori Larbi said this when Twin City Radio paid a visit to him at his office to find out why the Fijai road has delayed.

He called on the STMA to give the drivers a permanent place to park. Mr. Larbi lamented about the water tankers who are also operating on the road.

He said their activities have also affected the construction. According to him, water business at the site has also been a major hindrance.

According to him, the STMA has been the cause of the delay of the reconstruction of that road. Mr. Larbi said his outfit is ready to ensure that the road will be completed before August this year but that will depend on the STMA.

The stressed that if the chief executive officer and the assembly fails to relocate the tracks, he will invite the security agencies to support him to apply force to remove them from the site.

