Confusion rocks DVLA over mass dismissal

There is tension at the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) following the summary dismissal of over 100 workers, Friday.

The employees, largely administrative staff, were employed between September and December, 2016 by the former management under the past government.

Joy News has gathered some of the workers had their dismissal letters handed to them by hand in the office and those who were absent had theirs delivered by courier.

Union Chairman of DVLA Workers Union, Eric Thompson described the incident as a worrying development that may affect the productivity of those who are still at post because they are also threatened.

He told Dzifa Bampoh on Joy FM’s Top Story Friday, the Union leadership met the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority to reconsider the dismissal but it was not heeded.

“The CEO said the Authority hasn’t got the sufficient funds to pay the salaries of workers [hence the dismissal],” he said.

Mr Thompson said he has heard reports that the dismissed workers form part of the last minute appointment by the previous government.

“The criteria being used are not fair [because] the workers are in their probation month,” he said, adding the DVLA Union is engaging the mother Union to have the issue resolved.

The dismissal at the DVLA comes hours after the Medical Director of the Ridge Hospital, Dr Thomas Awuni Anaba was transferred to another facility and the dismissal of the Corporate Affairs Director of the Ghana Gas Company, Alfred Ogbamey.

Concerns have been raised about the politicization of the public service especially during the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s tenure.

The Minority in Parliament has been displeased by the news, describing recent spate of dismissal of some administrative workers across the country as a cancerous trend.

NDC MP for Keta, Richard Quarshiga

NDC MP for Keta, Richard Quarshiga said the action by the DVLA officials is not in keeping with the rule of law the President has pledged to respect.

He said the dismissed employees got their jobs on merit and not because of political consideration as the government wants Ghanaians to believe.

“The President promised Ghanaians he was going to ensure that there is justice, rule of law under his government but he is breaching the constitution of Ghana,” he said.

Mr Quarshiga said the Minority will collate the number of people who have been dismissed by the new government and forward to the Speaker.

“When Parliament resumes we will file a paper…we will pursue government even to the law court, or through Parliament,” he said of the options opened to the Minority.

But labour expert, Austin Gamey said the Authority reserves the right to lay-off workers if it is convinced their services are not needed.

He said although the dismissal of the over 100 staff at DVLA might sound strange to Ghanaians, Mr Gamey said it is not “entirely abnormal when it comes to the political terrain.”

“I don’t support this kind of things [because] professionally the way forward is to use certain institutionalize processes,” he said.

Mr Gamey advised the workers to file an official complaint at the National Labour Commission (NLC) for action to be taken on the dismissal.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | [email protected] | Instagram: @realbrakopowers