China Trade Week Fair ends

Accra, May 19, GNA – The maiden China Trade week came to an end on Thursday, with an estimated patronage of more than 3,000 business executives and entrepreneurs.

The two-day fair, which was held in Accra, sought to educate Ghanaian entrepreneurs on the gains of doing business with their Chinese counterparts.

The fair also created opportunities for collaboration between Ghanaian and Chinese businesses, and saw a number of seminars being held, specifically to educate Ghanaian business executives on how to do business with China.

Mr. David Wang, the Managing Director of MIE Events, organisers of the fair, told the Ghana News Agency that considering the success chalked out by the fair with respect to its objectives, another one had been planned to take place next year.

‘We foresee that one being five times bigger than this one,’ he said.

He said the fair also generated fruitful interactions between Ghanaian and Chinese businesses, which had boosted the economic relations between the two nations.

The fair saw reputable Chinese manufacturers, travelling to Ghana to showcase their products and services, and built trade relations with the local business community.

The Chinese Ambassador, Madam Sun Baohung disclosed that a similar fair, that last year, hit $ 5.976 billion, making Ghana the seventh largest trading partner of China in Africa.

GNA

By Robert Anane, GNA