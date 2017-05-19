Chief and four others arrested over teacher’s murder

Bibiani (W/R), May 19, GNA – The Abakomahene of Sefwi-Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Nana Okyere Siabour, has been arrested together with four other persons by the police, over the murder of a retired teacher.

Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Emmanuel Amoako, the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai District Commander, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Bibaini.

He gave the names of the other suspects as Yaw Adu, Kwaku Ntim, alias ‘Tailor’, Kofi Nnuro and Kofi Gyama, alias ‘Atta’.

The deceased was found murdered on his farm about a month-and-a-half ago.

DSP Amoako said the suspects would be arraigned as soon as the police were done with their investigations into the case.

GNA

By Bernard Bekoe, GNA