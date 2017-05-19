Chairman denounces factions in Ablekuma North NPP

Accra, May 18, GNA – Mr George Nkrumah, the Ablekuma North Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party is worried over factions within the party in the constituency.

These factions, according to him started during the Constituency and Parliamentary primaries held before the 2016 general elections.

Mr Nkrumah disclosed this when he outlined the ‘Calendar of activities for Ablekuma North Constituency for 2017’ to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Accra.

He said the executive members and Member of Parliament had all gained notoriety for creating factions, a situation, he said was not appropriate for their future.

Mr Nkrumah emphasised that he would not be an ‘ostrich that will and its head in the’ sand but would rather come out in the open and ‘tell it as it is’ so that efforts could be made to bring all the factions together.

AS a first step, he said he would arrange a meeting with the constituency’s Council of Elders and the various factions with the view to addressing the concerns of all to bring them together.

He was hopeful that everybody would co-operate to ensure party cohesion, peace and unity to prepare for the 2020 national elections.

Some of the activities planned for the rest of the year Mr Nkrumah said were meeting with all electoral area coordinators in the constituency, constituency executive committee meeting and constituency tour by executives to be led by the chairman and the Member of Parliament.

He said they would also visit selected primary and junior high schools in the constituency with some learning materials, hold youth conferences and talks, health walks and free medical screening, free breast cancer screening for women and free prostate cancer screening for men.

The rest, he added were, visiting market women in the constituency, clean up exercises and capacity building for constituency leaders.

Mr Nkrumah appealed to the constituents, especially the youth who were clamoring for jobs to exercise restraint.

He said he much as he appreciated their demands, there was the need for government to be given sometime to roll out its policy of ‘creating jobs for the people’.

GNA