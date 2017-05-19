Car stealing syndicate busted in Tarkwa

The Police in Tarkwa in the Western Region have arrested a four-member syndicate said to be behind the car thefts in the area.

The four suspects were arrested following a midnight operation by the police Wednesday.

They are Samuel Nana Kwakye, 38, Mamoud Abdullah, 38, Joseph Osei alias Joe, 36, and Godfred Kwadwo Kwakye, 43.

Regional Police PRO, ASP Olivia Ewurabena Adeku told Joy News’ Francis Wajah the operation was triggered by avalanche of complaints about car snatches in the area.

She said the Regional Command also had an information from the Police Administration in Accra about a car stolen from a garage at Legon that was believed to have been sent to the Region.

The car, a Toyota Corolla with registration number GW1824 – 15 was rented by the group from a garage at Legon for rounds in the area but it was not returned.

ASP Olivia Adeku said the police went to the hideout of the group following a tip-off and arrested them.

The four men are in the custody of the Tarkwa Police, pending conclusion on investigation.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | [email protected] | Instagram: @realbrakopowers