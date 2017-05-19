Builsa South Assembly confirm President’s Nominee

Fumbisi (U/E), May 18, GNA – The Builsa South District Assembly has voted to confirm the President’s nominee, Mr Daniel Kwame Gariba, a business man, as the District Chief Executive.

Out of the 27 eligible voters present at the assembly meeting, 26 members endorsed the President’s nominee while one voted against him.

Mr Rockson Bukari, the Upper East Regional Minister, after swearing in the new DCE, commended the members for readily accepting the President’s nominee and urged them to remain united and work together to develop the District.

He cautioned against allowing political party affiliations to influence their deliberations at meetings, saying this would derail the total effort.

Mr Bukari urged the new DCE to accommodate all and accept suggestions and criticisms that would help build the area.

Mr Gariba thanked the Assembly for the confidence they had reposed in him and assured them that he would be open to all contributions from members so they work to develop the area.

GNA

By Ernest Wedam, GNA