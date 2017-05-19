Australian Aid supports disabled with soap making factory @ Akomadan

The desire of members of the Offinso North District branch of the Ghana Federation of Physically Disabled to acquire jobs have been fulfilled, after seeking support from the Australian Aid Programme to establish a soap making factory.

Through the collaboration of the Centre of Posterity Interest Organisation (COPIO), and the Offinso North branch of the Ghana Federation of Physically Disabled, an amount of GH¢70, 000 has been donated to fund the construction of the soap making factory at Akomadan.

At a guided tour to the soap making factory organised by the Federation to let the chiefs and people of Akomadan know the stage at which to project had reached, the Chief Executive Officer of COPIO, Mr. Mustapha Maison Yeboah, disclosed that the establishment of the factory would help reduce the plight of persons with physical disability to acquire jobs and earn a living for themselves without begging on the streets.

According to Mustapha Yeboah, though the initiative of the soap making factory was by the members of the Offinso North branch of the Ghana Federation of Physically Disabled, it would create jobs for most youth within the Offinso North District and beyond.

He said, the Australian Aid had donated a total amount of GH¢70,000 for the project, but it would be prudent for the District Assembly, traditional authorities, religious bodies and individuals within the district to support in both kind and cash to make it a reality.

Mustapha Yeboah commended the Paramount Chief of Akomadan, Nana Akuamoah Boateng, and his council for assisting the Federation in the acquisition of a parcel of land for the factory.

Aside the soap making factory, the Federation of Physically Disabled in the Offinso North District is establishing a school close to the factory, to help educate their children, and that of children from people residing in Akomadan.

The Chairman of the Offinso Branch of the Federation, Mr. Paul Kwabena Fosu, said the days when children with disability were put indoors due to fear of stigmatisation among others is over, so parents and families should be encouraged to assist their children with disability equally as any other child to have a prosperous future.

Mr. Paul Fosu hinted that the school, when completed, will admit pupils from crèche to the Junior High School level, as he called on the people of Akomadan for support, so that when completed, will help improve access to basic education in the area.

The Kyidomhene of Akomadan, Nana Asumadu Brempong, could not hide his delight over what the members of the federation had achieved, in terms of the school project and the soap making factory, describing it as a marvelous initiative, which demands the support of the Assembly and Traditional Council as well as individuals

According to Nana Asumadu Brempong, though Australian Aid had done well in funding the project, it is refreshing to note that disability is not inability, urging the members to persevere for a brighter future.

He assured them that with what he had witnessed, he would inform the Akomadan Traditional Council to continue supporting the Federation, to make their dreams a reality.

From Michael Boateng