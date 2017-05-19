Apologise To Otumfuo—Yamin Tells Nana Addo

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been admonished to render unqualified apology to the King of Asante, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the judiciary over the drop of charges against the eight Delta Force members.

“The President came to sit in front of His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and promised Asanteman that the matter will not rest and make sure that the case will get to its bottom and for justice to be delivered “

According to Joseph Yammin, a former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, the President knew that the eight Delta Force members who stormed the KMA Circuit Court to attack a sitting judge erred and they must be punished to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Before anybody can conclude you are not going to be spared, that person has concluded that you have erred” he pointed out to the host of Ultimate FM’s Lantam Papanko.

“So Nana Akufo-Addo before promising Otumfuo knew very well that the actions of this NPP boys as condemned by Kennedy Agyapong on radio and television, went beyond their limited means that they knew they cannot escape punishment”

The aspiring Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) therefore wants President Akufo-Addo to render apologies to the King, the attacked judge and other workers of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Circuit Court following the decision by the Attorney General to quash the case.

Mr. Joseph Yammin appealed to the President to sack Gloria Akufo as government legal advisor for not putting premium on the case as he instructed her.

“If the President of the Republic is so interested in a case and directs his Attorney General to take full charge of it why should we be told there is no evidence to prosecute the matter now?” he asked.

“Hon. Gloria Akufo has failed the President, the nation and her duty as Attorney General and I expect President Akufo-Addo to relieve her of her post”, Mr. Joseph Yammin reproved.

