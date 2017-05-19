Anas To Expose ’60 Bad People’ In Next Video

Ace Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has hinted that he is going to release his most challenging undercover investigative piece in his entire career, which involves 60 people qwho have done great evil to the state.

Anas dropped the hint while speaking at the Third Lecture Series of the 60th Anniversary of the Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana on the theme; “Vandalism and Democracy”.

He revealed that the 60 individuals yet to be exposed have done nothing good for Ghana and he is going to name, shame and jail them as his investigative works have always preached.

“And now about the most challenging work that I’ve done, as I speak to you now I’ve some 60 people and I’m not going to tell you what I’m going to do but it is there. It is coming and none of the 60 people have done anything good for Ghana” he said in response to a question posed to him about the most challenging work he has ever done.

However, the man behind Tiger Eye PI did not state categorically say what the 60 people have done, neither did he say when the video will come out but he said it will come out and it’s just a matter of time.

Anas is well known for his unique undercover investigations, which have exposed many corrupt public officials and caused their trials and sentencing.

His biggest work so far is the famous corruption in the judiciary piece dubbed “Ghana Under The Eyes of God”, which led to the dismissal of some High Court Judges.

Anas, an Old Vandal himself, encouraged his fellows and the Ghanaian youth to be inquisitive and probe the ills in society that do not inure to the benefit of the country.

He said he has built his brand to a level where he has now lost his real identity, to the extent that even when he reveals his true identity to people they laugh and doubt him.

“People come to you and you want to be real to them and say, I’m Anas and they tell you, how can you be Anas? It’s not true” he uttered.

He said people have accused him of disappearing through walls, turning into a goat amongst other allegations, but he said they are all not true and he sees them as part of the challenges in his profession.

Anas urged the students to be steadfast in righting the wrongs in society.