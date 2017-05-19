Akufo-Addo will leave T’di-Paga railway line as legacy to posterity- Bawumia

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated the New Patriotic Party campaign promise to construct a rail network from Takoradi to Paga in the Upper East region.

He said the rail system is one of the legacies the President, Nana Akufo-Addo government would like to leave for posterity.

The Vice President said this at the Gukpe Naa’s palace in Tamale on his second day of the tour of the Northern Region.

“Nana Akufo-Addo’s promises are beginning to be fulfilled,” he said, citing the government obsession to fix agriculture and education.

“He is very conscious about the need for us to expand agriculture and make sure farmers get the benefit of government’s policies.

“That is why implementing the planting for food and job policy, reducing fertilizer prices by 50% and making sure irrigation facilities and seeds are very much available.

“We promised free secondary school education. By the grace of God by September free secondary school education will start,” he said.

The Vice president also stated that the Teachers and Nursing trainees’ allowances will also be restored in September as promised during the campaign.

Dr Bawumia touted government’s successes in stabilizing the economy, stating that with the infrastructure projects along with the one district one dam campaign promise, jobs will be created for many of the unemployed youth.

The Vice President is also reported to have visited the Dakpema’s Palace as part of the visit to the Northern Region.

The Dakpema chief had some concerns which he wanted government to address.

Joy News’ Northern Regional correspondent Martina Bugri reported the Dakpema Naa as saying government must intervene at the Tamale Teaching Hospital and resolve some of the challenges facing the hospital.

The hospital has been facing some managerial and administrative challenges with pro-NPP vigilante group demanding the removal of the leadership.

The Dakpema expects those issues will be resolved to ensure a smooth and competent administration of the hospital.

He also appealed to government to take care of the school feeding grant to ensure the children attend school.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com