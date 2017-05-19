ActionAid trains youth on governance and leadership

Tamale, May 19, GNA – Twenty-three young persons from five African countries have received training in governance and leadership under the ActionAid Global Platform Ghana initiative in Tamale.

They were selected from Ghana, Benin, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Nigeria. Dubbed: ‘Youth Participation in Governance 2017,’ the training built the capacities of the participants to enable them to get involved in the decision making processes in their communities and contribute to development.

The Global Platform Ghana, is a leadership training hub of ActionAid, a leading non-governmental organisation headquartered in Denmark.

Funded by the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA), the Youth Participation in Governance training was tailored to enhance the trainees’ understanding of governance, democracy, accountability, participation, leadership and power with a focus on youth throughout the modules.

Mr Solomon Darko Kyeremah, the facilitator of the training, commended the trainees for their participation and implored them to take advantage of the opportunity to build their self-confidence and capacities.

Mr Darko Kyeremah hailed the project saying it would motivate the participants to contest for leadership positions in their communities, giving them the chance to contribute to governance.

‘We have had similar trainings some time ago, and they have been very inspiring. Some of our participants contested leadership seats in their communities,’ he said.

He said there would be a follow up campaign programme, which would give the trainees the chance to put what they have studied into practice.

He said the Platform had a youth activism group dubbed “activista” which served as a mouth piece for Ghanaian youth to articulate their opinions on governmental and developmental issues.

The ActionAid Global Platform Ghana is poised to combat gender disparity and create more space for women to get involved in decision making, Mr Daniel Nii Ankrah, the Vice Co-ordinator for activista Ghana has said.

The activista has organised women empowerment programmes for young women in the country, Mr Ankrah added.

Last year, the group organised a peace campaign to sensitise Ghanaians on peaceful elections ahead of the December polls.

GNA

By Gideon Ahenkorah, GNA