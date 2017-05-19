12-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Koforidua

Mustapha Sherif, a 12-year-old pupil of Sarkodie M/A Primary School in the New Juaben Municipality in the Eastern Region died through drowning.

The deceased who had gone to swim at a local river at the Daasebre Estate junction near Dadi’s bar together with three of his colleagues after school on Thursday May 18, 2017, drowned in the process.

His colleagues raised an alarm immediately Mustapha Sherif dived into the river and was seen struggling to keep his balance attracting rescuers.

They however delayed in coming and by the time they arrived, he had died.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the koforidua Central Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.