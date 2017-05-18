Young pioneer activist to be laid in state

Accra, May 17, GNA – The funeral of the late Mary Adonteng Appiah, 65, popularly called ‘Eno Mary’, a veteran of the Young Pioneers Movement of the Convention’s Peoples Party (CPP), would be laid in state on May 20 in Kumasi.

The body would lie at the Fankyenebra L/A School’s Park at Nhyiaso, whilst the burial would take place at her hometown-Baman (Bonwire- Baman).

Kwame Appiah Boateng, a US-based political activist, a sister of the deceased told the Ghana News Agency in Accra that: “My late Sister Mary, in her youth, was a member of Ghana’s Young Pioneers, under first Ghana’s President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.”

