What would you do if your world came crashing down suddenly? – Ebo Whyte asks

Renowned playwright, James Ebo Whyte is asking Ghanaians one key question and he hopes they have the answer.

He wants to know, what you would do if your world come crashing down suddenly? And the CEO of Roverman Productions is hoping that your answer won’t be, ‘I don’t know’.

For Ghanaians, theatre lovers and those who don’t have answers to the question, Uncle Ebo is ready to graciously help you find the answer to the question.

Once again, he has managed to skilfully embed his answers in one of his world-class plays set to take centre stage at the National Theatre.

He tells Myjoyonline.com in an interview that his latest play, ‘Damaged Goods’, after the successful ‘Blackmail’, is based on some of life’s key principles.

“The premise of ‘Damaged Goods’ is simple, what would you do when your world comes crashing on you without warning all of sudden from nowhere?” he quizzed.

To hook the theme for the play, the renowned playwright said, “So, you are going about life, you think that ‘I’m in charge, I know what is happening maybe the worst is behind me now I can see I’m level grounds’ then suddenly everything comes crashing down on your head.”

Asked why the title ‘Damaged Goods,’ he explained that, “to make life easier for all us, we are trying to make it much more interesting, we are trying to create a platform where people come and destress so we can get back to our places of work and to our homes and take on life with more enthusiasm and more zeal. So the plays and the titles I choose are suggestive of that, indicative of my goal which is to make us all wake up every day and rejoice that we live in a country like this where opportunities like that exist for us to celebrate life”

At the heart of his work is giving “my patrons good reason why they should come back and why they should continue to invest in the platform we have created.” ‘Damaged Goods’ will not be an exception he promised.

Although he is once again tackling one of life’s critical issues, Ebo Whyte also promises a perfect dose of laughter in this production, which, according to him, will be his best yet.

“It is reflective of my own personality. I learn better when I’m laughing, that is why I can’t function in stressful environments, that is me. I think I do better when I am in a harmonious environment and when there is humour. Any story I can’t tell with humour, then I won’t tell it, then it’s not my story to tell. Let somebody else tell it,” he said.

The playwright added that, “I think sometimes we take ourselves too seriously, how long are we going to be here to carry the woes along with us. We’ve got learn to shake off the difficult things life throws at us and in doing that, we then get the strength to confront those issues even better but because you are much more relaxed, you in a better frame of mind, you come to it from an angle of positivity instead of negativity.”

Damaged Goods shows at the National Theatre from June 24 to June 25 and July 2 and July 3 at 4:00pm and 8:00pm daily.

He is giving people the opportunity to grab ‘early bird’ tickets, from Monday, May 22, for a period of two weeks for GHc60 instead of the GHc80.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / Instagram: citizendela)