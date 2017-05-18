Volta MMDCE nominations; 9 rejected, 25 confirmed

The first phase of Municipal and District Chief Executive Nominees’ confirmation ended today in the Volta region with 9 out of the 25 nominees suffering rejections from their assembly members.

The 9 causalities including three females who were nominated by the President were all rejected after failing to meet the requirement of a 2-third approval of the assembly.

Madam Millicent Kabuki Carboo, Miss Ella Boateng and Mrs Josephine Ohene-Boateng, nominees for the Biakoye, South Dayi and Adaklu districts respectively were given outright rejection by members of the various assemblies.

The trio apart of failing to meet the 2-third approval could not manage a 50 percent minimum vote to afford them a second round of voting.

Their male counterparts, Collins Arku, Emmanuel Louis Agama, Andrews Teddy Ofori,Leo Nelson Adzidogah of North Tongu, South Tongu, Hohoe and Akatsi South respectively suffered similar fate.

While the nominee for Kpando Mr Elvis Kweku Djampoh who was initially rejected narrowly escaped rejection today after the second balloting, his Hohoe neighbor, Mr. Teddy Ofori after two rounds of voting, could not secure the required 29 votes, representing the stipulated 2-third majority of the 44-member assembly.

The nominee, who polled 24 votes in the first round, after an intense lobbying led by the Deputy Regional minister, Maxwell Blagodzi, was still 2 votes short of the 2-third requirement in the second round which was held within an hour.

Two others David Dickson Dzokpe and Prince Sodoke Amuzu of Agortime-Ziope and Akatsi North respectively still have a second chance for balloting.

The President in accordance with the provisions of the Local Government Act appointed 25 persons to represent in each of the local assemblies in the Volta Region.

The nominations are however subject to the approval of the members of the respective assemblies.

It is unclear what might have contributed to the stiff rejections but keen political observers suspect plots largely orchestrated by failed aspirants from the various assemblies against the President’s choices.

VOLTA MMDCE’S APPROVED

NO DISTRICT NAME 1 CENTRAL TONGU THOMAS MOORE ZONYRAH 2 KETU SOUTH EDEM ELLIOT AGBENORWU 3 KETA MUNICPAL SETH YORMEWU 4 HO MUNICIPAL NELSON AKORLIE 5 HO WEST ERNEST VICTOR APAU 6 KETU NORTH ANTHONY AVORGBEDOR 7 NORTH DAYI KUDJOE EDMUND ATTAH 8 KRACHI EAST PATRICK JILIMAH 9 NKWANTA NORTH JAKAYI JACKSON 10 NKWANTA SOUTH JHON THASUN 11 KADJEBI (AKAN) MAXWELL KOFI ASIEDU 12 JASIKAN (BUEM) LAWRENCE AZIALE 13 KRACHI WEST DOUGLAS OSEI NTI 14 KRACHI NCHUMURU APPIAH AUGUSTINE 15 AFADJATO SOUTH WISDOM SEMANU SENEADZA



PENDING SECOND BALLOT, SCHEDULE

NO DISTRICT NAME DATE TIME 1 AKATSI NORTH PRINCE SODOKE AMUZU Tue,23rd May,2017 9:00am 2 AGORTIME ZIOPE DAVID DICKSON DZOKPE Tue,23rd May,2017 1:00pm



REJECTED THAT MAY NEED RE-NOMINATION

NO DISTRICT NAME 1 NORTH TONGU COLLINS ARKU 2 SOUTH TONGU EMMANUEL LOUIS AGAMA 3 AKATSI SOUTH LEO NELSON ADZIDOGAH 4 SOUTH DAYI ELLA BOATENG 5 ADAKLU JOSEPHINE OHENE BOATENG 6 HOHOE ANDREWS TEDDY OFORI 7 BIAKOYE MILLICENT KABUKI CARBOO

–

By; Norbert Akpabli/citifmonline.com/Ghana