Transatlantic Catering Services Adjudged Hospitality Company Of The Year

Transatlantic Catering Services an indigenous company has been adjudged the best Hospitality company for the year 2016.

This was at the 4th edition of the Annual Business Executive Excellence Awards held at the Tang Palace located here in the national capital recently.

The award was conferred on the company in recognition of outstanding performance and exemplary conduct.

In her welcome address, which was read for her, Paulette Kporo, the Publisher of The Business Executive magazine expressed satisfaction that the objective of establishing the award scheme vis-a-vis creating role models who could encourage and mentor others was being achieved.

She said, “The awardees over the past four years have largely lived up to their billing. We derive a deep sense of accomplishment ourselves from knowing that their conduct and performance over the years confirms that the objectives of establishing the awards scheme are being achieved.”

Among the award winners for the 4th edition of the TBE Excellence Awards include the following; Vodafone (Telecom Company of the Year), Enterprise Life (Life Insurance Company of the Year), Delta Airlines (Airline of the Year), Subah Infosolutions (ICT Company of the Year), Interplast (Most Export Oriented Company of the Year), Azar Chemical Industries (Manufacturing Company of the Year), SIC Life (Biggest Life Insurance Company) and Chocho Industries (Local Content Manufacturer of the Year) made the awardee list.

Lesser known but equally big and strategic awardees included Queiroz Galvao S.A. (the Brazilian company that constructed both the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra and the Tamale International Airport) as Infrastructure Company of the Year; West Blue Consulting (the company that designed and is implementing the Single Window at Ghana’s entry ports), as Best in Innovative Business Facilitation; Equity Assurance (General Insurance Company of the Year); Omni Bank (Emerging Brand of the Year); and B5 Plus (Most Outstanding Company of the Year).

Medium sized award winners include; Alutrade (Best in Decorative Building Structures); Amen Scientific Herbal Hospital (Best in Herbal Healthcare); BAJ Freight and Logistics (Haulage Company of the Year); Transatlantic Catering Services (Catering Company of the Year); Everpack (Best Packaging Company of the Year); Steelco (Best in Building Products); and McDans Shipping (Haulage Company of the Year).

It must be noted the awards scheme was established in 2014 to publicly recognize individuals, companies, enterprises and other institutions whose corporate conduct, performances and achievements are exemplary.

The awards are cross-sectoral and are based on qualitative, rather than quantitative criteria thereby giving relatively small companies to compete for awards against their larger counterparts.