Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah backs Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah to win AFCON 2019



Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah is backing coach Kwesi Appiah to end the country’s long wait for an African crown.

The four-time African champions have not won the trophy since 1982.

The West Africans have failed to clinch the trophy despite coming close on several occasions.

And midfielder Afriyie Acquah, who plays for Seria A side Torino, is confident the return of Kwesi Appiah will provide good omen for the team.

“We have been to the semi-finals and finals on several occasions and so I believe we’re getting there,” he told Western regional giants radio station Medeamaa FM

“What he (Kwesi Appiah) requires is support and prayers. I believe he can help us win the 2019 AFCON in Cameroon.

“I a positive he will bring the spark and luck needed to finally win this trophy.

“Our people have suffered enough and it’s for us to rally around him to turn things around for us.”

