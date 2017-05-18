‘This special blender is destroying my life’- Marwako Supervisor

Accra May 18, GNA – Jihad Chaaban, the Marwako Fast Food Supervisor, who is being held for assault on Thursday, sent audience in court laughing when he identified and demonstrated his encounter with the victim on the day of the incident.

Chaaban who is accused of dipping the face of Ms Evelyn Boakye into blended pepper in a blender identified the same and said: ‘This is the special blender that is destroying my life.”

Audience at the Abeka District Court burst into laughter with Chaaban’s identification and remarks.

Led in evidence by his counsel, Mr Julio De Medieros, Chaaban said he only held and turn the chin of the victim to take a look at what was stuffed in the blender rendering it not function properly.

According to him the victim looked elsewhere and shed tears as he address her.

Chaaban told the court that when the victim complained of pains in the eyes after handling onions he asked one Ali, a worker of the restaurant to assist her (the victim) to purchase some medications at any nearby Pharmacy, because he had to leave to another branch of the restaurant.

The accused said he gave money for the purchase of the medications.

Chaaban said the following day when he reported to work he saw the victim carrying things from the restaurant’s store room and when he enquired from her, she told him that she was alright.

However, the victim told him (Chaaban) that Ali was unable to purchase the medication because he did not get any pharmacy in the area doing business at the time.

According to him Ali asked the victim how she was feeling after washing her face ealier, and the victim admitted she was better.

Chaaban said he therefore insisted that Ali accompany the victim to a nearby clinic to seek medical attention.

He said when they went to a clinic operating in the same building of the restaurant, Ali told him Chaaban that the equipment used in diagnosing such ailment at the clinic had developed some fault hence they could not attend to the victim.

‘The clinic staff therefore recommended that they seek treatment at their main branch in town,’ he said.

Chaaban said he and Ali called the victim so she could visit the clinic but ‘her phone rang and later went off.’

He said later the Police came to the Restaurant at Abelenkpe to invite him to the Police Station at Tesano and he gave two statements to the Police.

Chaaban said one Abigail am employee told him that the victim had told her that she was going to take a lot of money from him (Chaaban) because of the case.

Answering questions under cross examination by Chief Inspector H.A. Hanson, Chaaban told the court that he did not know that one of the requirements of working in Ghana was to understand English language.

Chaaban aged 26, is before the Court for allegedly dipping the face of Ms Evelyn Boakye into a blender full of blended pepper at the Abelenkpe branch of Marwako Restaurant.

He has been charged with offensive conduct by calling the victim a prostitute, intentionally and unlawfully causing harm and assault.

Chaaban has pleaded not guilty to the charges and he is on bail.

On February 28, this year, Chaaban is alleged to have assaulted the victim Ms Boakye for fidgeting with a blender and working slowly.

Chaaban, a brother-in-law of the owner of Marwako Restaurant at the Abelemkpe branch allegedly grabbed the neck of the victim and dipped her face into a blender full of blended pepper.

GNA

By Joyce Danso, GNA