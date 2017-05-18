TEN to produce first gas mid 2017

The TEN oilfield is expected to deliver its first gas to the Ghana Gas Company by the middle of 2017.

This is the indication from Managing Director of Tullow Ghana, Charles Darku.

It follows the completion of a tie in facility on the FPSO John Evans Atta Mills by the operators.

This however comes later than the first quarter projection by the past government.

“As of this week we have also completed the tie in to bring the gas on board, and so we’re looking towards midyear being able to produce gas from TEN to increase the availability of gas supplies,” Charles Darku disclosed at Tullow’s investor forum on Wednesday.

Already, the Jubilee fields which has been producing for about seven years now, has provided about 50 billion standard cubic feet of gas to power Ghana’s thermal plants.

Charles Darku also explains that the coming on board of the additional gas supplies, should increase the production capacity of Ghana’s power plants.

“Supplies are within schedule if up to date we have been able to provide up to 50 billion standard cubic feet of gas. We are working closely with the Ghana Gas company to optimize the gas supply in the country to increase its usage,” he said.

The joint venture project, led by Tullow Ghana will produce about 300 million barrels of oil over its lifetime, approximately 20 years.

The field will produce 80,000 barrels of oil per day when it reaches full production.

It will also produce an average of 30 million standard cubic feet of gas per day over the next five years and is expected to reach 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day by 2032.

Under the TEN project agreement, Kosmos Energy has 17.0 percent interest, whiles PetroSA and Anadarko have 3.8 and 17.0 percent interests respectively.

The government of Ghana commands 15 percent, whiles the lead operator, Tullow Oil Ghana Limited has 47.1 percent.

–

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana