Tano South Gets New DCE

The Assembly members in the Tano South District of the Brong Ahafo region on Wednesday endorsed President nominee Mr. Collins Takyi Offinam, as the new District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Area.

Hon. Offinam polled 37 votes out of the 54 Member-Assembly, representing 68 per cent of the votes cast, in the election which was supervised by officials of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Hon. Collins Takyi Offinam expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo for the appointment, and thanked the Assembly Members for their sense of purpose and his endorsement.

“Am ready to work within the assembly’s framework to serve residents of the Tano South” he stated.

“I will make sure to complete the projects that my predecessor left in the district,especially Bechem to Techimanti road and some other school projects” he added.

He pledged to run an open administration, to ensure that people with great ideas were brought on board, to facilitate the development of the area.

The election was witness by the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Lawyer Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh, Regional Police Commander, Nananom in the district and some officials of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) both Regional and constituency executives.