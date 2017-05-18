Swedruman council of chiefs wage war on child labour

Agona Swedru, (CR) May 18, GNA – Nana Ogidigram Aseidu Kobena Botwe II, Swedruhene has warned that school children selling during school hours, will be arrested and handed over to the police and Department of Social welfare.

He therefore implored the Agona Swedru District Police Command and Divisional Domestic Violence Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) and other security agencies to support the noble idea.

He said this during the launching of the 2017 Annual Akwambo festival celebration, which commences on August 13, at Agona Swedru, in the Central Region.

Nana Botwe stated that the Swedruman Educational Committee backed by bye -laws of Swedruman Council of Chiefs was to ensure that children engaged in minor jobs were curbed.

He said it was sad to see young girls and boys out of school during class hours.

The theme for this year’s Akwambo festival is: ‘Promoting Quality Education for the Youth: the role of the Chiefs.’

Nana Botwe who is also the Adontenhene of Nyakrom Traditional Area called on students to stop premarital sex and illegal abortion that could endanger their lives.

The Swedruhene said the chiefs of Agona Swedru would not sit down unconcern for children to become dropouts, which could ruin their future.

Nana Botwe called on the stakeholders in education to support the decision taken by the Council, adding that parents must ensure that their wards are always in the classrooms to study.

The Swedruhene said the chiefs of Agona Swedru would not sit unconcern for the children in the town to go wayward in the area of education.

Nana Botwe said education was key to the success of children’s life, saying that it is sad for some parents to spend lavishly on funerals and cloths to the detriment of their children’s education.

He called on the non- governmental organisations and corporate bodies, financial institutions, citizens home and abroad, Agona West Municipal Assembly and Central government to support the construction of the ICT centre.

Nana Oduro Kwarteng, Chief Director of Ministry of Tourism and Creative Art said the chiefs of the town were poised to construct ICT centre for the cluster of schools in the area.

According to the Chief Director the world has become a global village as a result of studied of ICT and urged the students and pupils in Agona Swedru not to job with their books.

He said funds would be raised at this year’s Akwambo festival celebration for the construction of the centre.

He cautioned the youth to desist from social vices that would lead them into calamity.

Nana Oduro Kwarteng donated GHÈ¼2,000.00 to the Akwambo Planning Committee to support quiz competition which would be organised for schools during the festival celebration.

