Suspension of party executives a ‘slip of pen’ – NDC Organizer

The Western Regional Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Japheth Baidoo has dismissed reports suggesting that two executives of the party have been suspended for misappropriation of funds.

A statement signed by the Western Regional Chairman, Michael Aidoo had earlier indicated that Mr. Japhet Aidoo and one other executive were suspended for “non-disclosure of possession of party items , the diversion of party items and the selling of party paraphernalia meant for constituencies.”

The statement explained that the suspension was to allow for the party’s disciplinary committee to look into an alleged case of diversion of party items brought against the two.

But speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Baidoo insisted the party had not suspended any executive on grounds of misappropriation of funds.

He believes the letter indicating the said suspension was just a “mistake”.

“We are human beings and we make mistakes. This was a slip of the pen. We have not suspended anybody. As a regional executive we have not met to even consider suspending anybody. It is not true, it is not correct and it should be treated with the contempt that it deserves,” he said.

Mr. Baidoo further insisted that no party executive had diverted party funds since 2015.

“Since we started 2015 as regional executives up till the time we went to the polls,and no single regional executive has diverted party funds.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

