STMA presiding member institute awards scheme

Sekondi, May 17, GNA – Mr John Davis, the Presiding Member of the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly has called on Assembly members to work in unionism to ensure the collective development of their electoral area.

‘It is my vision that we will collectively ensure that development and accountability are duly rendered to the electorates we represent as enshrined in the local government Act 2016 (ACT 936)’.

The Presiding Member said this when he officially launched the ‘Right Honourable Presiding Member’s Best Assembly Member Award Scheme’, aimed at deepening the commitment of Assembly members to selflessly serve their areas, initiate development projects, ensure development and deepen participation and organizational attitude in communities.

The eventual winner of the yearly award scheme would receive a cheque for GH¢1000.00, a citation and set of sanitary tools.

In line with this, a six-member committee had been formed with Nana Kofi Mbeah, a former Metropolitan Education Director as the Chairman. The Committee also has representative from the Social Welfare and the Assembly.

Another award scheme instituted by the Presiding member is the ‘Right Hon. Presiding Member’s Best BECE Students Award’ to improve academic performance in the Metropolis.

Nana Kofi Mbeah, Chairman for the Committee, urged the members to commit themselves to the core functions of the Assembly and eschew all forms of negative tendencies that have the potential to create problems in their electoral area.

‘Discharge your duties with due regard to national interest and the interest of the people in the electoral areas,’ he said and urged them to fully participate in the award scheme.

GNA

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA