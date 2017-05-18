Starlets sail into semis after five star showing against Gabon

Ghana’s Black Starlets sealed a place in the semi-finals of the ongoing Under-17 AFCON tournament after a 5-0 mauling of hosts, Gabon, in Port Gentil.

The Starlets produced a scintillating display, completely outclassing their opponents on the night.

Captain Eric Ayiah got the first goal of the game through a penalty after he was brought down in the box.

Emmanuel Toku added a second before the break with a composed close-range finish after a defensive error from Gabon’s Silvain Mba Edou.

The second half mirrored the first and ended with the Starlets showing their overall class, creating chance after chance with some intricate skill and passing.

Eric Ayiah scored his second of the game with a brilliant lob over on rushing Gabonese keeper Brunel Ilagou Ilagou after another defensive mix up.

Emmanuel Toku also grabbed his brace with a neat finish after a one-two with Ayiah.

Late substitute Patmos Arhin made sure he was in on the party, completing the scoring after yet another defensive mix up from the Gabonese.

The victory means the Starlets have secured a place in the Under-17 FIFA World Cup in India later this year.

–

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana