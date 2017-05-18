Shawn Porter Backs Errol Spence To Beat Kell Brook

Shawn ‘The Showtime’ Porter has expressed his bias towards Errol Spence ahead of the welterweight battle between Kell Brook and Errol Spence Jr. which comes off on Saturday, May 27, 2017.

“It’s going to be a really good fight,” Porter said when asked about his view on the fight.

“Both fighters have what it takes to win; I really can’t pick who is going to win the fight. It’s probably a biased opinion of mine, but I would like to see Errol Spence win the fight,” Porter noted.

“Kell Brook is already the champion and I think beating a young lion like Spence would only confirm that he is a worthy champion out there,” Shawn Porter added.

Errol Spence, otherwise known as ‘The Truth’ has won eighteen [18] of his twenty-one [21] fights by way of knockouts.

He is ranked fifth [5] best in the welterweight division by the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board.

Ranked as the second [2] best in the welterweight division by The Ring Magazine, and third [3] by the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board Kell Brook, otherwise known as ‘The Special One’ has won 36 out of his 37 fights with 25 by way of knockouts.

Meanwhile, Shawn Porter is seeking for a rematch with WBC and WBA champion Keith Thurman who defeated him last year.

Porter, who held the IBF welterweight title for one year [2013-2014] will also welcome a challenge from the winner of the Kell Brook vs. Errol Spence bout.

