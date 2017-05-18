Shatta, AK Songstress ‘Save’ Ghana At Ghana Naija Showbiz Awards

But for Dancehall artistes, Shatta wale and AK Songstress, it would have been a sad day for Ghana at the maiden edition of Ghana-Naija Showbiz Awards which came off in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday, May 14.

They picked two awards on the night. While Shatta Wale received the Best Male Act award, AK Songstress grabbed the Female Best Dancehall award.

The Kakai hitmaker had strong contenders in the likes of Nigeria’s Reekado Banks, Tekno, Phyno, Davido, Olamide, Patoranking, Runtown, Timaya and Falz and home rivalry from Stonebwoy, Bisa Kdei and EL.

A proud Shatta Wale who couldn’t hide his excitement posted the good news on his facebook wall on Monday morning.

“Best Male act 2017 @ Ghana-Naija showbiz awards held in Nigeria. Thank you for all who voted for me. This is for my loyal fans.. God deh we deh #champioooooo” he announced his new victory.

It was rather a sad day for the Ghanaian ‘contingent’ who were nominated in the various categories but got beaten by their Nigerian counterparts on the day.

Sarkodie, Bisa Kdei, Becca, Efya, Sorakiss, MzVee and Kofi Kinaata who were nominated in the various categories failed to shine on the night.

Apart from highlighting the success of music on the day, the event, which is an initiative of Blue Synergy Media, also celebrated success in the various sectors of the creative industry including comedy and movie.

The Ghana-Naija Showbiz awards which was officially launched in Accra on March 17, seeks to celebrate excellence in various sectors of the arts and entertainment industry as well as sustain the healthy relationship between Ghana and Nigeria.