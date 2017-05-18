Sergio Romero saves penalty as Manchester United hold Southampton in lifeless draw

Sergio Romero saved a penalty from Manolo Gabbiadini as Manchester United lumbered to their 15th draw of the season in a goalless affair at Southampton.

The Argentine, presumably playing in order to get warmed up for the Europa League final, was by some way the busiest player on the pitch as he made a series of impressive saves to deny not only Gabbiadini but also the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Dusan Tadic.

Jose Mourinho again fielded a relatively weak side with that Stockholm final against Ajax in mind and United were dour at best, ponderous in possession and surprisingly open at the back.

Saints were slightly brighter but there’s a reason they have now gone over six hours without a goal at home, and why there’s so much speculation over Claude Puel’s future.