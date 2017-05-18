Sanford Clinic Women’s FA Cup Launched

The launch of the women’s football ‘FA Cup’ competition came off at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association in Accra on Wednesday.

The brief ceremony was graced by the vice president of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie, the CEO of Sanford World Clinic, Dr. Taylor and the Ghana Football Association Technical Director Francis Oti Akenteng.

Sanford Clinic, who sponsored the event last season with GHC 200,000 in the second edition have increased the sponsorship money to GHC 225,000.

The maiden edition of the Sanford FA Cup was won by Police Ladies after they defeated Fabulous Ladies 2-0 at the newly built Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

