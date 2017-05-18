Regional Minister advises MMDCEs to make judicious use of funds

Accra, May 17, GNA – Mr Ishmael Ashitey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has advised the Newly Sworn-in Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the region to make judicious use of funds allocated to them.

He urged them to avoid corrupt practices and ensure value for money in all their transactions.

Mr Ashitey was speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of 14 MMDCEs in Accra on Tuesday.

The newly sworn-in MMDCEs are Felix Mensah-La; Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Clement Nii Lampety Wilkinson; Ga West Municipal Assembly, Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah; Adenta Municipal Assembly, and Albert Boakye Okyere; Ashaiman Municipal Assembly.

The others are Solomon Appiah; Kpone Katamanso District Assembly, Gladys Tsotsoo Mann Dedey; La Dade Kotopon Municipal Assembly and Evelyn Adjeley Twum Gyamrah; Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipal Assembly.

The rest are Jonathan Teye Doku; Nigo Prampram District Assembly, Daniel Akuffo; Shai Osudoku District Assembly, Dr Emmanuel Lampety; Ga Central Municipal Assembly, A.L Akrofi; Ada West District Assembly, Janet Tulasi Mensah; Ga East Municipal Assembly and Joseph Nyarni Stephen; Ga South Municipal Assembly.

The appointments are in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and Section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act 2016, Act 936.

Mr Ashitey called on the chief executives to deepen the country’s democratic credentials, promote local economic development and promote effective and efficient local government administration and participatory democracy at the local level.

He said the dynamics of the assembly system some years back in terms of socio-economic, political, technical and administrative dimensions had changed considerably and this, therefore, called for strategic thinking.

‘Some aspects of the work of the assemblies have become more prominent and challenging and would require that the Chief Executives learn fast to adapt to the system,’ he said.

The Minister said the task ahead was not easy and advised them to prepare their minds and position themselves well for the work.

He implored them to, as a matter of urgency, acquaint themselves with the requisite tools that would be needed in the performance of their duties including the 1992 Constitution, the Local Governance Act 2016, (Act 936), the Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663), the Public Financial Management Act 2016 (Act921), the Internal Audit Agency Act 2003 (Act 658) and the Local Government Service Protocols and Delivery Standards.

Mr Ashitey urged them to be courteous and co-operate with all interest groups within their jurisdiction especially Members of Parliament and chiefs to ensure development, adding that; ‘avoid partisanship in the performance of your duties and let the development of your people and the assembly be your focus.’

He warned that their continuous stay in office, to a large extent, would depend on their performance and the extent to which they had adhered to the rules and regulations governing the conduct of business at the assemblies.

GNA

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA