Pro-vice chancellor advises students to pursue courses in technical education

Sunyani, May 18, GNA – Mr Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University (STU), on Thursday advised students to show interest, opt for and pursue technical education courses to guarantee job security.

He said with the conversion of 38 polytechnics into Technical Universities in the country, students who pursue programmes in technical education held a brighter future.

Mr Korantwi-Barimah gave the advice when he addressed students from selected Senior High and Technical Schools in Brong-Ahafo Region, at the maiden exhibition of the Department of Electrical/Electronic of the University in Sunyani.

The Department showcased more than 20 different products it had invented and they included Automatic washroom lighting system, wireless power transfer, and clap controlled switch.

Others were transformer with multiple outputs, cassava peelers, soil moisture content detectors, electronic shockers and water level indicators.

Mr Korantwi-Barimah explained that technical education held the key to technological advancement, emphasising that students who offered courses in technical education would not regret in future.

He observed that students who pursued programmes in entrepreneurship had numerous opportunities to explore innovative and creative ways to better their lots.

The Pro-vice Chancellor said it was untrue that technical education was reserved for the academically poor, indicating that any developing country which undermined technical education could not developed speedily.

Mr Korantwi-Barimah said the STU had several courses for all levels and classes of students, and advised parents to encourage their children to enter into the University.

GNA

By Dennis Peprah, GNA