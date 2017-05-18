Police witnesses can’t identify Delta Force 8; State Attorney justifies release

Myjoyonline has secured a document detailing the reasons adduced by a state attorney for dropping criminal charges against eight pro-NPP Delta Force members.

In the statement, the Senior State Attorney in Ashanti regional office of the Attorney- General’s Department, Marie Louise-Simmons, recommended the dropping of the charges because of lack of evidence.

There was an uproar when eight persons standing trial for raiding a court in Kumasi were set free Wednesday, May 17, 2017, on the recommendation of the state attorney.

In her letter, Louise-Simmons said the two policemen who volunteered witness statements ‘clearly’ could not identify those who forcibly entered the court that fateful day, April 6, 2017.

The Delta Force members had descended on the court to free 13 of their colleagues who were standing trial for attacking the Ashanti regional security coordinator George Agyei last March.

Some eight suspects were arrested and charged with disturbing a court session, for resisting arrest, and freeing the 13 persons who were in lawful custody.

But at a court hearing last Wednesday, the state dropped the charges. A move that has been widely condemned by sections of the public including the official opposition in parliament, the NDC and the government which says it is investigating the development.

The no-evidence explanation has raised suspicions that the governing New Patriotic Party, which prides itself as a party of respect for the rule of law is condoning lawlessness.

The government in its defence has said it was not consulted by the state attorney in Kumasi before discontinuing the case.

The Attorney-General Gloria Akuffo has consequently ordered investigations into the circumstances under which the Senior State Attorney got the suspects discharged for lack of evidence.

Please read full statement of the State Attorney:

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com