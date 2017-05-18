Police constable arrested for defiling primary 5 pupil

Police in Dzodze in the Volta Region have arrested their 28-year old Police Constable for allegedly defiling a 13- old girl.

The suspect Constable Kennedy Sarfo, a police officer stationed at Dzodze in the Ketu North District allegedly defiled the girl in his room.

An anonymous source in the town who disclosed the incident to Citi News said the victim who is a primary five pupil was asked by an errand boy of the police officer on 7th May to accompany him to the officer’s room.

On reaching there, the errand boy who is also a commercial motor rider in town let off; leaving the victim and the suspect alone in the room.

The officer then at a gunpoint allegedly forced the young girl into having sex with him.

Constable Sarfo after the act detained the victim is his room till the next day and threatened to kill her if she reported her ordeal to anyone.

The source said the victim was seen bleeding and the parents got wind of the issue and confronted the officer who then pleaded that the issue be settled at family level.

The suspect according to the source gave GHC4O to the parents of the victim and had since refused to pick his calls although the victim’s health was deteriorating.

The situation compelled the parents to send the victim to the hospital and subsequently reported the case to his superiors.

The Ketu North Police Commander DSP Robert Lawson who confirmed the incident Citi News said the suspect has been arrested while the case is being investigated.

By: King Norbet Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana