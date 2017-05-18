Papaye Gears Up For Silver Jubilee Awards Night

Papaye Fast Foods Limited, Ghana’s premier total food care company, has set Saturday, May 27, 2017 for its anniversary awards night to climax its 25th anniversary celebrations.

The awards night, according to the CEO of the company, Divine Asiedu, will be held at the Papaye Nature Site, also referred to as Papaye Recreational Gardens, located at the outskirts of the township of Konkonuru near Aburi in the Akuapem South District of the Eastern Region.

In an interview with BEATWAVES in Accra on Tuesday, the CEO mentioned that a number of personalities from the tourism sector and the creative industry have been invited to grace the event.

He disclosed that a number of staff, personalities, chiefs, queen mothers and some media houses will receive honours for positively impacting on the company and its operations.

The CEO of Papaye said, “It is gratifying to note that Papaye’s quality service and social responsibility has been rewarded over the years.”

According to him, Papaye now has about 35 percent of the market share of the fast food industry, adding that the company has grown to be one of Ghana’s most reliable and finest food providers, with branches at Osu, Tesano and on the Spintex road and Tema.

“We started with a handful of people at our Osu branch, however, I am happy that by hard work and good team spirit among members of staff, our branches have shot so high with an equal increase in staff in take; we give God the glory for this,” he stated.

He underscored that the company through recommendations from its research team has introduced a number of innovations and further assured that the consuming public should be on the watch out for very exciting packages and delivery strategies.