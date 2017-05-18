NPP Delta Force Recruits 2500 More Members In A/R Despite Court Cases

Chairman of the pro vigilante group of the governing New Patriotic Party Delta Force Salu Musa has indicated that his group is recruited more people into its fold despite the bad press the group has attracted over the past few months.

The group seized the airwaves early last month when its members stormed the regional coordinating council to physically drag out the Regional Security Liaison Officer George Adjei whose appointment they were opposed to.

Thirteen members of the vigilante group who were arrested in connection with the rioting and vandalism were bundled out of a court in Kumasi by their colleague Delta force members while they were being tried.

The eight who were reported to have broken into the courts to aid the escape of their colleagues were on Wednesday released following the insistence of the Attorney General that there was not enough evidence to incriminate them.

Speaking to the media after the case however, the chairman for Delta Force Salu Musa disclosed that the group has rather become more attractive after the barrage of court cases against its activities.

He added that the group had recruited in excess of two thousand five hundred (2,500) more members because of the approach of the New Patriotic Party towards the issue.

“If you work for a party which comes to power; it does not mean you should be allowed to break the law.”

“So we are not discouraged by the court cases. We are even more invigorated because at first, we had 4,500 members in the Ashanti region.”

”But now since the incidents, we now have 7 thousand members because people now know how the NPP enforces the rule of law.”

It is however not certain how this tacit admission means to the resolve of political parties to disband all political vigilante groups whose activities have usually spilled over into excesses that have severally threatened the peace and stability of the country.