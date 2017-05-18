November Climate Change Conference in Bonn on track

Accra, May 18, (GNA) – Preparations for the UN climate change conference in Bonn this year are on track to deliver the infrastructure and arrangements needed for a successful meeting that can play its role in advancing the aims and ambitions of the Paris Agreement.

According to a statement issued by UNFCCC in Bonn and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, the conference which would be held from 6 to 17 November would afford delegates the opportunity to work in state of the art conference facilities, and benefit from an array of services, exhibitions, concerts and other cultural events, which the citizens of Bonn can also enjoy.

The statement said the secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), as host of the conference, was working with the government of Germany, the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the city of Bonn and the incoming Fijian COP23 Presidency to ensure a dynamic and successful conference.

Speaking on the last day of the May conference in Bonn on Thursday in preparation of COP23, UNFCCC Executive Secretary, Patricia Espinosa said: ‘I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the incoming Fijian Presidency for its leadership, Germany for its excellent support, the State of North Rhine-Westphalia for its backing and the City of Bonn for its efforts to make the conference a success.’

‘We are extremely honoured to be hosting COP23 and are determined to ensure strong and positive outcomes that will advance climate action across the globe. We are also determined to make the conference environmentally-friendly and a place where the atmosphere of positivity permeates throughout the negotiations and the many events planned,” she added.

The Chief negotiator for the COP23 Presidency, Ambassador Nazhat Shemeem Khan, expressed Fiji¹s gratitude for the support and encouragement it has received in the process so far from the UNFCCC, the German Government and the current Presidency of the UN Climate Change Conference in Marrakech (COP22) where it was held in November last year.

‘Following our consultations at the May UN Climate Change Conference in Bonn, it is clear that the desire to keep up the momentum on the implementation of the Paris Climate Change Agreement is widespread.

‘Working with our partners, we want to harness this collective enthusiasm to strive for ambitious goals at COP23 and beyond,’ she said.

The conference would have ‘Climate Campus’, a ‘Bula Zone’ will be composed of the World Conference Centre Bonn, UN Campus and an extended area behind the Deutsche Welle building in Bonn. The word Bula originates from the Fijian culture and means hello as well as a blessing of health and happiness.

The ‘Bonn Zone’, which would be located in Bonn’s park area known as the ‘Rheinaue’, will accommodate climate action events including some high-level events, side events and exhibits organised by both UNFCCC and the Government of Germany. It would also include some media activities as well as events in the delegation pavilions.

Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary at the German Federal Environment Ministry, said his country is honored to be hosting and supporting three global conferences which focused on climate change; the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, the G20 Summit and COP23.

‘As President of the G20, we are pushing to advance the implementation of the Paris Agreement and focus particularly on the vulnerability of Small Island developing States. It is our great pleasure to support Fiji, the first ever small island developing state to hold the COP presidency, in its efforts by serving as technical host of COP23.

GNA

By Josephine Naaeke, GNA