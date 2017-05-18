New Terminals For Kumasi

PLANS ARE in the pipeline by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to construct two modern bus terminals for the city in the shortest possible time.

One of the terminals would be strategically positioned at the Sofoline Area to serve people living on the stretch that leads to Sunyani.

The other modern bus terminal would be placed at a location on the main road that links Kumasi to Accra, to serve people living in those areas.

The move, the Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, explained “Is to help decongest the already choked Central Business District (CBD) of Kumasi.

According to him, Kumasi is choked to the extent that movement of people and vehicles in the center of the city is almost impossible.

Osei Assibey noted that “rehabilitating the Bus Terminal at Sofoline and constructing a new one on the Accra stretch would help decongest the city”.

He was speaking when the leadership of the GPRTU in Kumasi, paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Adum on Tuesday afternoon.

The GPRTU delegation used the grand opportunity to pledge their unflinching support for Osei Assibey who recently took office as Kumasi Mayor.

Osei Assibey announced that Contracta, the contractors working on the Kejetia Bus Terminal, had agreed to rehabilitate the Race Course Bus Terminal.

He explained that some of the transport unions in the city would be moved to the Race Course, when works are completed.

The Kumasi Mayor also stated that he has plans of improving satellite markets in the city so that businesses would be spread across the city.

According to Osei Assibey the development of Kumasi is so dear to his heart so he entreated the GPRTU members to rally behind his administration.

The GPRTU entourage included Nana Nimako Bresiamah II, Regional Chairman, and his vice, Nana Kwame Afriyie and George Opoku Mensah, a trustee.

The rest are Mohammed Canal, Industrial Relations Officer, Kwaku Oteng Boateng, Administrator, Nicholas Baidoo and Kwadwo Peprah.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi