NDC Could Be In Opposition Till 2029 If Mahama Returns

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) could languish in opposition until the 2028 general elections if they elect former president John Dramani Mahama as presidential candidate, a Political Science Lecturer has opined.

Dr Isaac Owusu Mensah explains that the former president’s chances of returning to the presidency is slim even if he wins his party’s presidential primary.

Speaking in an interview with www.3news.com, Dr Owusu Mensah suggests that the opposition NDC will be better off electing a new face to lead the party in the next elections. He said the likes Professor Joshua Alabi and Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah will perform better than Former President Mahama.

As regards Prof Alabi, the political scientist, who predicted a win for the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prior to the December 7, 2016 elections, said the former NDC lawmaker’s underground activities coupled with his academic credentials put him in good standing. “He is a cadre and that constituency is very strong [within the NDC],” he said on Thursday, May 18.

Dr Owusu Mensah maintains that Prof Alabi’s transformation of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) from his days as Rector to Vice Chancellor gives him another advantage especially as he has kept his relationship with the grassroots of the party. “I will say for now he is a formidable candidate on his own,” he stated, pointing out how his tribe could also be a plus for him since the NDC is yet to be led by a Ga.

For Dr Spio-Garbrah, Dr Owusu Mensah thinks he has also carved a niche for himself especially resurfacing in the last government of the NDC. He stressed that the immediate past Minister of Trade and Industries also has the financial muscle to defeat all other contenders who may pop up.

Leading party members who have expressed interest to contest the presidential primary include Ghana’s longest serving member of parliament Alban Bagbin. The NDC is considering early congress to elect the party’s 2020 presidential candidate in order to give that individual enough time to campaign.