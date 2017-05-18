MTN Heroes Of Change Season Iii Awardees To Be Announced On Friday May 19th

Season III of the award winning MTN Heroes of Change programme will reach its climax on Friday 19th May 2016 at the National Theatre. The programme, which includes a 13-week TV series highlighting how ordinary Ghanaians are transforming lives in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment, will climax when nominees are recognised and rewarded for valuable contributions in their communities.

The top 10 nominees are engaged in some of the most compelling and enterprising social interventions in their communities. They include Joseph Asakibeem, Dr. Michael Adusei-Nsowah, Genevieve Basigha, Ibrahim Bafara Alhassan, Nana Prof. Osei Kofi Darkwa III, Joanna Mansa Deegbe, John Amankrah-Essel. The others are Rev.Fr.Moses Asaah Awinongya, Rev. Monsignor Alex Bobby Benson and James Jack Dawson.

During the event on 19th May, the ultimate MTN Hero of Change will walk away with GH¢100,000 to support his/her work, and three category winners will each receive Gh₵30,000.The other six finalists will also receive Gh₵10,000 each.

Guests at the awards event will be entertained by Kofi Kinaata, OJ, Nana Ampadu and Osei Korankye.

Commenting on the upcoming event, the Executive Director of MTN Ghana Foundation, Mrs. Cynthia Lumor said, “MTN Heroes of Change tells the amazing stories of people who have worked hard to make a positive difference in the lives of others. We hope that by highlighting the examples they have set, we motivate more people to transform their communities and small and big ways.”

She added, “We thank all the nominees for going the extra mile to positively impact society through their projects. Everyone is a winner and we wish all finalists the very best in this final event”

Season III of MTN Heroes of Change programme was launched in September 2016, when members of the public were invited to submit entries Over 2,400 entries were received screened and shortlisted to an initial 100, and then 30. A team visited then each of the project sites to verify the submissions. The panel of four judges selected the top 10 projects which were televised over a 13-week period from January 2016.

The panel of judges are Rev. Albert Ocran (Motivational Speaker), Dr. Doris Dartey (Communications Consultant), and Mr. Sidney Casely Hayford (Economist).

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From inception to December 2016, the Foundation had undertaken 140 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include: construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2ndfloor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital. Education projects undertaken include: construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research. Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include: the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.