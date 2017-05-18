MTN Ghana partners aYo to introduce ‘Send with Care’ service

Accra, May 17, GNA – MTN Ghana, in partnership with aYo and the Metropolitan Life Insurance, has introduced ‘MTN aYo Send with Care’ service.

The service, a micro insurance is a joint venture between the MIMI Holdings and the MTN Group and it offered insurance for every transaction made via MTN Mobile Money.

Mr Eli Hini, the General Manager, MTN Mobile Financial Services, speaking at the launch said with the partnership, MTN was adding another insurance service to the many other services customers could enjoy.

He said the partnership further consolidates the company’s financial inclusion proposition and also marks another innovation.

He said MTN Mobile Money subscribers could add insurance cover to all funds sent through Mobile Money.

He said the partnership confirmed MTN’s commitment to the roll out of innovative products and services and it also falls in line with their vision of leading the delivery of bold new digital world to their customers.

‘MTN Mobile Money has played a pivotal role in increasing access to financial service,’ he added.

He said insurance provided help, security, safety and protection in times of need and ‘Send with Care’ would deliver needed comfort customers desired in times of distress.

Mr Imran Mahomed, Chief Executive Officer, aYo Holdings Limited, said leveraging on the capacities that MTN and MIMI Holdings provided and their presence in Ghana, aYo would offer relevant, accessible and easy to use digital insurance solution and in the process would help increase financial inclusion.

‘aYo will like to create a future where everyone uses insurance,’ he added.

‘We are very excited and privileged to be able to partner with MTN on our initial offering in Ghana, the first of its kind in the country, toward making insurance more accessible and easy to use,’ he added.

Mr Francis Gota, aYo Ghana Representative, said MTN Mobile Money subscribers needed to have enough funds in their wallet to cover the cost of ‘Send with Care’ service, otherwise their money would be sent to the beneficiaries but no cover would be provided.

‘aYo together with MTN has made it possible for you to add insurance cover to the money you send home, using MTN Mobile Money, helping you look after your love ones,’ he said.

GNA

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA