MTN, aYo Provide Insurance Through Handsets

Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) Ghana, in collaboration with aYo and Metropolitan Life Insurance, has provided MTN Mobile money subscribers the opportunity to use their wallets to insure their families and loved ones.

Dubbed ‘aYo Send with Care’, the policy is targeted at assisting over 9 million subscribers on MTN Mobile Money to have insurance cover on all amounts sent through their wallets.

The initiative is such that subscribers would pay 5 per cent as premium on every amount sent through their mobile wallets, which would then be tripled in 120 days.

Francis Gota, Country leader for aYo Ghana, explained the new product to the media at a briefing, saying, “‘aYo Send with Care’ targets dependants of individuals who are hospitalised due to accident, or in case they pass on in the process.

“aYo, together with MTN, has made it possible for you to add insurance cover to the money you send home, using MTN Mobile Money, thereby helping you look after your loved ones.”

At the outdooring of the policy, Mr. Gota called on Ghanaians to roll onto the MTN mobile insurance programme, by dialling *170#.

Imran Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer of aYo Holding Limited, further explained that the insurance cover creates a future for all income earners, adding that the indemnity is more reliable, accessible, easy to use and digitalised.

He said: “The company chose to establish in Ghana, because it has a stable and strong economy.”

Eli Hini, General Manager of Mobile Finance Service, MTN Ghana, said the new innovation would enable their subscribers to enjoy insurance cover on every fund they send.

He explained that the partnership confirmed MTN’s commitment to rolling out innovative products and services, adding that the new insurance policy falls in line with MTN’s vision statement, which is leading the delivery of a bold new digital world to its customers.

With this, Mr. Hini urged Ghanaians to buy into the mobile insurance, because it provides help, security, safety and protection in time of distress.

He said: “Since its introduction, mobile money has profited both bank account holders and non-bank account holders, with the latter not having the culture of saving, except accessing the traditional saving accounts.”

He added that mobile money has evolved into an acceptable mainstream method of transactions, including payment for goods and services.

