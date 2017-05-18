Monaco claim first Ligue 1 title in 17 years

Monaco claimed their first Ligue 1 title in 17 years with one game to spare when they beat St Etienne 2-0 at home on Wednesday.

Monaco, who took their tally in a swashbuckling season to 104 goals, needed a draw to be guaranteed top spot but got over the line in style with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Valere Germain to lift them to 92 points, six ahead of PSG.

With midfielder Fabinho and talented fullbacks Djibril Sidibe and Benjamin Mendy adding to their forward firepower, Monaco were a cut above the rest — even PSG.

The title put them joint third in the professional era with Nantes on eight titles behind St Etienne (10) and Olympique de Marseille (9).

Leonardo Jardim’s side built their success around a devastating attack featuring French prodigy Mbappe and the resurgent Radamel Falcao, who have been fed all season by Portugal hope Bernardo Silva and young French international Thomas Lemar.

French champions over past decade

2006-07 Olympique Lyon

2007-08 Olympique Lyon

2008-09 Girondins Bordeaux

2009-10 Olympique de Marseille

2010-11 Lille

2011-12 Montpellier

2012-13 Paris St Germain

2013-14 Paris St Germain

2014-15 Paris St Germain

2015-16 Paris St Germain

2016-17 Monaco