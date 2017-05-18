Matilda Amissah-Arthur donates to Multikids Inclusive Academy

Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur, wife of the former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, has encouraged children to learn hard and pass their exams well in order to become future leaders.

Mrs. Amissah-Arthur gave the advice on Wednesday during a visit to Multikids Inclusive Academy at East Legon in Accra.

Descriding herself as a friend to children and a mother for all, the former Second Lady said it had been her practice to visit such schools that help bring out the best in children “because they are our future leaders.”

As part of her passion to encourage children to adopt good reading habits, she donated reading books and some educational materials for special needs, to support the children. She advised the children to give maximum respect to their care-givers.

Multikids Inclusive Academy was established in February 2010 and has a specialised learning environment for learners with specific learning challenges, like Dyslexia, Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder, Aspergers, Mild Autism.

It also has conducive environments for learners with Special Educational Needs like Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome, Autistic Spectrum Disorder and Global Delay.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com