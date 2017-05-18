Making babies took my attention from music – Ex-Doe

One of the pioneers of hiplife music, Ex-Doe, who has been quiet on the Ghanaian music scene, has disclosed the reason for the seemingly lull in his music career.

In an exclusive interview with Citi Showbiz, he said being a family man at a tender age was one of the major challenges in his music career.

“Making babies at an earlier age took my concentration from music because I had brought people into the world and I had to concentrate on them,” he said.

“My first album dropped when I was about 17 years old and when I was around 19 years, I had my first child. Currently, my firstborn is 19, the second born is 17 and the last born is 5 years old,” he further noted.

He said while at that, he was only releasing single tracks and doing few features unlike during the prime of his career when he was more active in recording more songs and playing shows.

He, however, noted that he is bouncing back to active music with some pretty good tracks. Currently, Ex-Doe working on an album. He has a song with Stonebwoy called ‘Money,’ ‘Ankaa’ ft. Kumi Guitar and others and is preparing to release another one called ‘Apology.’

Born Richard Kwasi Siaw Akrofi, Ex-Doe released his first album in 1996 with ‘Daavi Mede Kuku’ which features Chicago. He later released ‘Maba,’ ‘Yebre,’ ‘Good One There,’ ‘Gogo Wo Ho’ ft. Pricky, ‘Comfort’ ft. Paa Bobo and ‘Beware of Dogs’ featuring Tic Tac.

Ex-Doe had a nomination in the maiden edition of Ghana Music Awards, has won other awards in Anansekrom Awards and Best Westsyde Awards.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana