Mahama Meets Fmr. High C’ssners, Ambassadors

Former President John Mahama has held a meeting with former ambassadors and High commissioners who were appointed by him.

The meeting comes on the back of reports that Mr. Mahama met some key National Democratic Congress figures in the Ashanti region over the last weekend.

It is unclear what was discussed at the meeting with the former diplomats.

Mahama still remains coy over his interest in the NDC’s flagbearership after leading them to a woeful defeat in December 2016.

The December defeat makes him the first sitting Ghanaian president to have lost a second term bid.

Meanwhile, some members of the party have been vocal about their displeasure over what they say are schemes by loyalists of the former President to make him run on the ticket of the umbrella family again.