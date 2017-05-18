Lecturer calls for endorsement of inter-religious dialogue through drama

Accra, May, 18, GNA – Reverend Dr Elias Kwaku Asiama, a Lecturer at the University of Ghana, School of Performing Arts has called for the need to promote conscious inter-religious and inter-faith dialogues through drama to promote peace in the continent.

‘Accepting and promoting this, is a key to conflict resolution on the continent and all hands must be on deck,’ Rev Asiama stated in Accra at the preview of the play ‘Unity in Diversity; Reflections’.

The play, which is one of the outreach projects of the National Drama Company of the National Theatre and targeted at churches as well as religious groups, sought to provoke citizens to ensure that peace is maintained and consciously promoted through their actions.

Rev Asiama, who is also the Director of the play in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the preview observed that peace could not be bought and it was incumbent on all to ensure it prevailed in the country through their actions.

He said: ‘Internally in Ghana and all around us, there are sparks of conflicts and it is incumbent on us the citizens to cherish the peace we have by educating ourselves through these productions’.

He therefore called on Ghanaians to develop peace through their culture, food, behaviours and also inculcate the peace loving element early.

‘We should be alert and save Ghana from all terrorists’ attacks,’ he advised.

Mr Mawuli Semevo, the Assistant Director of the 45 minutes play said it was the hope of the cast and crew to use the reflections to contribute to the promotion of religious tolerance, religious peaceful co-existence and inter as well as intra religious faith dialogue.

He said Ghana enjoyed unique religious, harmony, and co-existence that characterized the country as a religious oasis and haven of peace on the African continent; especially, Africa South of Sahara.

‘And so it is our hope that this play will challenge viewers to realise how traditional African religion, Islam and Christianity have been bed-fellows centuries back.

‘It also encourages adherents to try and understand and tolerate each other no matter their difference,’ he said.

Mr Semevo noted that ‘Unity in Diversity; Reflections’ would be premiered in July.

Dr Ziblim Barri Iddi, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, congratulated the cast for their professionalism that would go a long way to motivate the country, citizens and the sector as a whole.

He therefore called on management of the National Theatre and the ‘Abibigroma’ Drama Group to cherish their members, talents as well as their works that promoted the country’s development and called for private partnership towards the patronage of the theatre.

Some audiences who spoke to the GNA commended the cast and production crew for their creativity and exceptional way of promoting peace in the country through the play.

Mr Desmond Apalo, an audience and a Producer, called on government and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts to use the National Theatre Drama Company as a tool to foster peace in the country.

The cast used the stage to observe a minute silence for Frank Yentumi, the Set Designer and Fine Artist of the play who passed away this week.

Madam Amy Frimpong, the Executive Director of National Theatre, said the performance would continue to be in the memory of the late Yentumi.

GNA

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA